MPs could stage a series of ‘knock-out’ votes on Brexit under a radical new plan to stop the UK from crashing out of the EU without a deal, HuffPost UK can reveal.

After the historic defeat of Theresa May’s proposals on Tuesday, cross-party moves are underway to effectively force the House of Commons to find a majority for an alternative way forward.

Under a new amendment drafted by Welsh party Plaid Cymru, MPs would be asked to list their preference for a range of options including a Norway-style Brexit, a second referendum and remaining in the EU.

In a dramatic bid to break the parliamentary logjam, the traditional Commons voting system would be replaced by a series of ‘run-offs’ to find the one solution which commands most support.

The least popular option would be eliminated and a fresh vote held on those remaining, until a single solution is arrived at.

Many political parties use such multi-round votes for their own internal elections. In a bid to woo Tory support, one system proposed under the plan would be that used by the Conservatives to elect their party leader.