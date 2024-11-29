MPs Have Voted In Favour Of The Assisted Dying Bill. What Happens Next?

Pro legal assisted dying supporters demonstrate in front of Parliament in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. via Associated Press

MPs voted the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill through the Commons today by a majority of just 55 votes.

It means the UK is one step closer to granting those with six months or less left to live access to assisted dying.

However, it’s still not law. Here’s what happens next.

What happened today?

After five gruelling hours of debate in the chamber – where MPs shared their own emotional stories and reservations – on the sensitive topic, the bill passed its second reading.

In a historic moment, MPs chose to support the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill by 330 votes to 275.

It was an issue of conscience, so MPs were free to vote according to their beliefs rather than having to vote in line with their party.

Today’s vote was known as the second reading, and it comes after the first reading which is simply a formality.

What happens next?

It will be some time before the bill passes into law.

MPs have to go through five stages – including both the first and second reading – to get a bill to pass into law.

All of these stages then have to be repeated by peers in the House of Lords.

As Kim Leadbeater, who brought the private members’ bill to the Commons, acknowledged, there is still plenty of work to be done.

She said: “I’ve had literally hundreds of meetings over this issue and I will continue to do that.”

She added it will be a “long process,” and noted there is a two-year implementation timeline.

“There’s plenty of time to get this right,” Leadbeater told the BBC.

Committee stage

Leadbeater wants the bill to receive extensive scrutiny and so will appoint opponents from across the House to the committee, a smaller group of MPs who will examine the bill, line by line, over the coming months.

She will select everyone who sits on the committee, although her vote will count as a majority as she is a sponsor of the bill.

Leadbeater has also said she wants the committee to pull together oral and written evidence around the subject so that a “thorough approach continues to be taken”.

The MP added: “That is not normal procedure for a private members bill but I think it is the right thing to do.”

Report stage

The committee will aim to finish its work by April 25, 2025 so the bill can move to the report stage.

The Commons will then review the amendments and potentially make further changes, as long as they are within its scope or purpose of the bill.

The Commons Speaker will decide which amendments are debated and voted on.

Third reading

The bill will subsequently be put to the Commons again for MPs’ final vote.

Some may have changed their minds and cast their vote differently to during the second reading.

Lords scrutiny

The Lords then repeats the five stages – three readings, a committee and a report stage.

If the Lords disagree with any of the Commons amendments or makes alternative proposals, the bill is sent back to the Commons.

It may end up being sent back and forth between the Lords and the Commons until they agree to the wording of the bill – this is known as “ping pong”.

Royal Assent

If the Lords make no other changes, the bill heads to Buckingham Palace where the King gives his stamp of approval. The bill will then formally become law.

What else do you need to know?

Although this is a private members bill – meaning it was proposed by a backbencher and not the government – the government still needs to decide how much money the proposed legislation would need.

PM Keir Starmer also said a government impact assessment will be carried out and published as the bill requires.