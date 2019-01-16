Marks & Spencer is bringing back the traditional greengrocer is a bid to reduce unnecessary plastic packaging and give shoppers more environmentally-friendly options.

The retailer is launching more than 90 lines of loose fruit and vegetables free of all plastic packaging in a trial. Shoppers at the M&S store in Tolworth, south west London, will be able to choose from two aisles of fresh produce – including hard fruit and vegetables like potatoes and bananas, but also more perishable items such as soft fruits and berries, sold in compostable punnets.

Greengrocers will offer customers help to pick and weigh their products and advise on how best to preserve fresh produce and prevent food waste at home, as M&S has removed “best before” date labels as part of the trial.

