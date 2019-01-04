M&S All-In-One Quick-Drying Duvet Means Changing Your Bed Has Never Been Easier

Take the time and faff out of changing your bedsheets with Marks & Spencer’s Supremely Washable duvet range. Not only can you clean, dry and curl back up under in the same day – but it has a soft touch microfibre cover already attached, which means no fighting with the duvet cover.
A single 4.5 tog duvet costs just £32.50, (which comes with one matching pillowcase), while a 10.5 tog double duvet will set you back £47.50.
It’s perfect for the hibernating in January where nights in are the norm thanks to a depleted bank balance and post-Christmas exhaustion.
Created with M&S’s Supremely Washable technology which is quick-drying, enjoy your laundry pile disappearing a whole lot faster without compromising on its softness.
It’s perfect for the budget-conscious student and guest bedrooms, and the high street retailer also recommends using it round the house as an everyday comforter.
Available in a 4.5 and 10.5 tog in single, double, kingsize and super kingsize, you can keep cool in the summer months or cosy up and keep warm in winter with a warmer weight.
Pick from a dark blue or light grey cover, but we’d recommend sprucing up the simple design with colourful cushions.
