Mum Has IVF Baby And Twins At The Same Time After Having Sex Before Embryo Transfer

A mum who struggled to fall pregnant for a decade has ended up with three babies, after she conceived one through IVF and twins naturally in the same week. Beata Bienias, 36, from Wiltshire, started to give hope of ever becoming a mum due to issues with her health and weight – so she was over the moon when she finally fell pregnant with one baby through IVF. But miraculously, she had also conceived twins just days before her embryo transfer – this means Bienias and her husband Pawel, 40, are now parents to four-week-old Amelia and twins Matylda and Borys. “It was the biggest miracle,” she said. “I never thought something this incredible could happen to me. I never, ever thought there would be three in there. I still can’t quite believe it when I look at the three of them. I’m so happy.”

Bienias was told by doctors her non-identical twins were conceived naturally just a few days before her IVF embryo transfer on 2 May 2018. The mum, who began trying for a baby with husband Pawel almost immediately after they got married eight years ago, explained how her miracle “triplets” came about. “It was all very confusing, but my first scan showed that the twins were conceived just a few days before Amelia,” she said. “They tell you at the fertility clinic that you can’t have sex for the four days before your egg collection, because the hormones mean more eggs are fertilised than normal. “But I think we must have done – because on the scan you can see that the twins were conceived some time in the week before the embryo transfer.” [Read More: The Reality Of Life On The IVF Waiting List] Recalling the moment she found out she was having three babies, she added: “The sonographer turned to my husband and asked if he wanted to sit down. “Then she told us there were three babies in there.”

