Mum Goes To Extreme Lengths To Avoid Potty Training Accidents

Potty training is never easy – so parents often find themselves using unusual and creative ways to make the process a little easier.

Now, one mum has gone to extreme lengths to stop her daughter having accidents as she gets to grips with her new potty – by covering the floor in tissue.

Shona McLoughlin, a photographer from Lancashire, shared a photo of her whole living room covered, with a potty stood in the middle.

“Am I doing it right?” she joked on Facebook. “Sat here waiting for her to pee. I’ve no idea what I’m doing!”

