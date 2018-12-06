The mother of a 14-year-old girl found raped and murdered in a park has told of giving her daughter a last kiss goodnight before she disappeared.

Karolina Valantiniene said she hugged her daughter Viktorija Sokolova in bed at home on the evening of April 10, before heading off to sleep.

The following morning, she got up early to work as a packer in a factory but checked on her sleeping daughter before leaving. It was the last time she saw her alive.

Two days later, her 14-year-old daughter’s body was found partially-clothed by a dog walker at Wolverhampton’s West Park at about 7am. Her skull had been smashed with a “hammer-like weapon”, a court heard, and she had been sexually assaulted.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is standing trial at the city’s Crown Court. He denies murder, rape and sexual penetration of a corpse.

This week jurors were told the teenager had used Facebook’s messaging service to arrange to meet Viktorija in the park.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told the jury that the dog-walker who found her body draped over the arm of a bench “saw what he initially thought was a blow-up doll”.

“At first, he dismissed it as some sort of prank and continued with his walk,” he said. “However, on returning to the same area, he realised, no doubt to his horror, that the figure was the body of a young girl.”