The Peppa Pig Pregnancy News You Never Knew You Needed

Peppa Pig The family posed for a blissful photoshoot to celebrate the news.

Fans of Peppa Pig – oh, and those who are invested purely because they’ve been forced to watch all 400 episodes with their kids – will be keen to hear that Mummy Pig has some news.

If you hadn’t guessed already from the incredible photo above, everyone’s favourite TV sow (sorry, Miss Piggy) is having another baby piglet.

Yep, Peppa and George are set to welcome an even younger sibling, which will see the family grow from four to five.

The parents will officially be outnumbered – and that iconic red family car might need upgrading for a bigger model, too.

To share the family’s big news, the cartoon character gave an exclusive TV interview on Good Morning Britain this morning. (Talk about hitting the big time.)

Peppa Pig A new piglet is coming to a house on a hill near you.

Speaking to Richard Arnold live from Peppatown, Mummy Pig revealed: “Well, I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because... We’re having another baby!

“I’m due in the summer and we’re all so excited…A little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around, but mostly just completely delighted.”

Asked if they had already shared the news with Peppa and George, Mummy Pig replied: “Oh yes, we weren’t able to keep it a secret for long. Peppa knew something was going on, and she’s such a curious thing – we had to tell her before she popped!

“They’ve had the occasional wobble and worry, but they’re mostly so excited. Every day they ask me how big the baby is, when is it coming, does it like Muddy Puddles and dinosaurs... It never stops!”

Mummy Pig went on to explain they’ve not yet thought of a name for their impending arrival, but she thinks they’ll “find the right name” once the baby arrives.

The big reveal comes ahead of a new Season 10 episode, Peppa Pig: The Big Announcement, which premiers on 30 March on Milkshake, and sees Peppa and George discover they’re about to become older siblings.

Cute.