Murder Investigation Launched After Three People Killed In House Fire

A murder investigation has been launched after three people were found dead following a house fire in Kirton on New Year’s Day, Lincolnshire Police said.

The fire started at around 3am on 1 January at a property on Peartree Road. Superintendent Di Coulson, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a tragic crime and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.

“We are in contact with the families and will ensure that this is a thorough investigation as we try and understand what happened.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said it will take time to formally identify the dead, but their families have been notified.

“We can confirm that we are treating this as a domestic-related murder investigation, but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this,” the spokesperson added.

Initial reports said one person had died in the fire and two were taken to hospital, but police have now confirmed three people were found dead inside the property.

The investigation into the New Year’s Day blaze is being led by officers from the regional East Midlands specialist operations unit, alongside local officers.