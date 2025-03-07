So THAT's Why Museums Make You Instantly Sleepy

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd via Getty Images Blurred view of person walking in art museum

I know how important it is to show enthusiasm for your partner’s interests (and don’t get me wrong, I love art).

But I have an uncultured confession to make: while my boyfriend seems to become invigorated by the beautiful portraits that hang on museum walls, something about walking into galleries makes me want to nod off immediately.

Some good news, though. I might be a Philistine, but I’m not alone ― turns out the phenomenon is so common, it has been given a name.

“Museum fatigue” is real

Several studies ― dating back to 1916 ― have observed the fatigue a lot of museum visitors seem to experience.

Benjamin Ives Gilman, the person who authored that first study, thought it was because of how art was displayed. He gave very specific measurements for what he felt would make the ideal display case.

Later, in the ’80s, experts thought it was due to how our natural attention spans rise and dip.

They thought most people would struggle to stay engaged after 30 minutes of concentration.

Then, there’s the physical fatigue that comes from walking and standing for the entire visit, the mental fatigue of taking in too much new information, the monotony of some like-next-to-like exhibitions, and constant distractions (like flashing cameras and the bustle of fellow visitors), to consider.

Personally, I’ve always thought the dim lights and stiff, humidity-controlled air lull me out of concentration too ― but that’s not what the studies tend to focus on.

So, what can I do to stay alert in museums?

All is not lost.

Forbes says that switching up the type of museums and exhibits you see (perhaps you see a contemporary sculpture one week, then Rennaisance portraits the next) can help, as can going on a guided tour.

The pros know which pieces to highlight, preventing that snooze-inducing overwhelm.