'I Was In Survival Mode': Beyoncé Opens Up About Emergency Caesarean Section

Beyoncé has spoken out for the first time about needing to have an emergency caesarean section to deliver her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi in June 2017. The 36-year-old singer spoke about the difficult birth in her groundbreaking interview with Vogue: the first September issue in the publication’s 125-year history where a black photographer, Tyler Mitchell, had shot the cover. “My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section,” she told the magazine.

The star, who already had one daughter, Blue Ivy, six, was “swollen from toxemia” and on bed rest for over a month before giving birth, a period which she describes as being in “survival mode”. “We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband (rapper Jay Z) was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father.” She spoke about the longer term effects of having a c-section rather than a natural birth, like with her first daughter Blue Ivy. “Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover.”

