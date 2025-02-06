'My Husband Won't Call Our Grandchild By His Real Name'

“Our grandchild (5 months) has an unusual name. It’s a made up name which is a bit ‘out there’ – think along the lines of ‘starry-Skye’ or ‘misty-bridge’. Our daughter-in-law is a bit wacky.

“It’s of course entirely up to the parents to choose the name of their child but my husband won’t even say his name as it makes him cringe so much. He refers to the baby as ‘the little one’ or will call him by his middle name.

“It’s now become apparent to the parents how he refuses to use his name and it’s causing an atmosphere. I just don’t know what to say to them as I completely understand his point and feel very sorry about the potential bullying he (the baby) is likely to encounter further down the road. Advice on moving forward please.”