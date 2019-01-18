Myleene Klass Tearfully Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom And Turning To Drink Amid Graham Quinn Divorce

The musician and presenter was left struggling financially after her husband unexpectedly walked out on her in 2012, and has told of how friends intervened to help her at her lowest moments.

Myleene Klass broke down in tears as she revealed how she hit rock bottom and turned to drink in the wake of her divorce from Graham Quinn.

Detailing how her manager had to come and help her get out of her car in the middle of the night, Myleene told Kate Thornton on Yahoo’s ‘White Wine Question Time’ podcast: “I was in a car park, doing breakfast TV, and the guy opened the door, and I took a breath and said, ‘I can’t get out of the car’, because I was right in the middle of a divorce, I was trying to get my kids to be balanced. I was trying to breathe.

“The finances were spiralling because you’re just thinking, I’m going to lose everything. I was so frightened. The humiliation. You’ve got people looking at you, blaming you, who haven’t a clue what the fuck is going on.

″[My manager] got up, set an alarm at 3am to meet me in a car park, just to open the door.”

Myleene then revealed how other friends, including Kate and BBC 6music presenter Lauren Laverne, would visit and call her in the small hours to make sure she was OK.