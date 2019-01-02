Mystery As 1-Year-Old Boy Found Alone On Devon Street

Google Street View The little boy was found in Main Avenue, Torquay (file picture)

Police are appealing for the parents or family of a young boy found in the street to come forward.

Officers were called at 1.25pm on January 2 to reports of the child being found in the street of Main Avenue in Torquay, Devon.

He is described as a white boy aged between one and two.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers are in attendance and conducting inquiries to try and locate the parents or family of the boy.

“If you have any information please phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk or and quote log 0349 of 02/01/19.”