Mystic Meg in 1997 Shutterstock

Famous astrologer Mystic Meg has died at the age of 80, her agent has confirmed.

Born Margaret Anne Lake in Lancashire in 1942, Meg was best known to many for her appearances on the National Lottery live broadcast in the mid-1990s.

She was also a long-time contributor to The Sun and the News Of The World.

Her agent Dave Shapland told The Sun that she died in the early hours of Thursday morning, having been suffering with the flu.

“Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles,” Dave told the tabloid.

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’. It shows what an impact she made.”

Mystic Meg in a promotional photo in the mid-90s Victor Watts/Shutterstock

As well as contributing horoscopes to newspapers, Meg was known for her weekly appearance on the National Lottery draw, in which she would try to use her unique skills to predict that week’s winners.

She was first taught about astrology as a girl by her grandmother.

Meg studied English at the University Of Leeds, first serving as deputy editor at the News Of The World in the 1980s, before making the move to horoscopes, which led to her making her TV debut in the following decade.

Meg was best known for her appearances on the National Lottery Comic Relief via Getty Images

She quickly became synonymous with her signature fashion and blunt bob hairstyle.

As well as astrology, Meg was apparently passionate about racing, and owned a number of horses with names including Astrodonna, Astroangel and Astronova.