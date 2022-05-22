Nadhim Zahawi Recalls 'Horrific' Experience Of Being Bullied At School

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has spoken out about how he was dunked in a pond and racially abused by bullies when he was at school.
The education secretary, who came to the UK after fleeing from Iraq, said the experience was “pretty horrific for a child who has just arrived on these shores”.
Zahawi spoke about his own experience after he was asked about the case of 11-year-old Raheem Bailey, who lost his finger while trying to escape from bullies.
His mother, Shantal Bailey, said her son got his finger caught in a fence while trying to escape bullies. His finger then had to be amputated.
Zahawi described Raheem’s treatment as “sickening”.
Bailey said her son has endured “racial and physical abuse” as well as taunts about his height since he started secondary school at Abertillery Learning Community in South Wales in September, according to his mother.
Asked about Raheem’s case on Sky News, Zahawi, told presenter Sophy Ridge: “It’s sickening, we always need to do more.