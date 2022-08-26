People Are Taking Nadhim Zahawi's Advice On Cutting Energy Use With A Pinch Of Salt

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images

Nadhim Zahawi urging households to look at how they are using energy has left some people speechless – probably because he used taxpayers’ cash to heat his horse stables.

On Friday, the chancellor said everyone should “look at our energy consumption” as it was confirmed bills are set to soar by 80%.

In 2013, the Sunday Mirror revealed he claimed for electricity at the stables, as part of a wider bill, other parts of which were allowed under the rules.

At the time, Zahawi promised to repay part of a £5,822.27 expenses claim for his energy bills after it emerged taxpayers were paying for the electricity supply to his stables.

He has said it was a “deeply embarrassing” but “genuine mistake” to claim the expenses for heating stables for his horses.

Given his history, some were taking his guidance with a pinch of salt after it was after it was announced the average energy price cap will soar to a devastating £3,549 in October.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on energy consumption:

"The reality is that we should all look at our energy consumption. It is a difficult time."



To clarify, it’s the same @nadhimzahawi who claimed of £5,822 to heat his stables (which he was forced to pay back after it was revealed) — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 26, 2022

I, for one, will be turning down the heating in my stables this winter. Even though I have in the past put that particular bill on my parliamentary expenses."" https://t.co/ogdHp6UFXl — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 26, 2022

If the poor get very cold this winter, @nadhimzahawi, might you permit them entry to your stables? — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) August 26, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi, a man who stole from taxpayers to heat his stables, is telling people to cut back on their energy usage.



How can this stand? — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) August 26, 2022

Conservative Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has told people across the UK to consume less energy.



Zahawi previously claimed expenses from the public for the energy to heat his horse stables:https://t.co/TKbYEl8K9k — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 26, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi has rightly told people to look carefully at their energy consumption. Personally I'm going to turn the central heating in my stables down one or two degrees this winter. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 26, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi's heated stables will be warmer than most households this winter https://t.co/54T0LXoDC7 — Nanny Ogg's Knickers #GTTO 🌻💙🇺🇦 (@MaoMao13) August 26, 2022

One of the wealthiest members of parliament, Zahawi founded the polling firm YouGov.

In July, he told Sky News’ Kay Burley the claim was a “genuine mistake” as he did not realise his stable heating and personal heating was coming in on a single bill.

“It was a complete error, a mistake, and of course I apologised and repaid,” he said.