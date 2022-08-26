People Are Taking Nadhim Zahawi's Advice On Cutting Energy Use With A Pinch Of Salt

Nadhim Zahawi urging households to look at how they are using energy has left some people speechless – probably because he used taxpayers’ cash to heat his horse stables.
On Friday, the chancellor said everyone should “look at our energy consumption” as it was confirmed bills are set to soar by 80%.
In 2013, the Sunday Mirror revealed he claimed for electricity at the stables, as part of a wider bill, other parts of which were allowed under the rules.
At the time, Zahawi promised to repay part of a £5,822.27 expenses claim for his energy bills after it emerged taxpayers were paying for the electricity supply to his stables.
He has said it was a “deeply embarrassing” but “genuine mistake” to claim the expenses for heating stables for his horses.
Given his history, some were taking his guidance with a pinch of salt after it was after it was announced the average energy price cap will soar to a devastating £3,549 in October.
One of the wealthiest members of parliament, Zahawi founded the polling firm YouGov.
In July, he told Sky News’ Kay Burley the claim was a “genuine mistake” as he did not realise his stable heating and personal heating was coming in on a single bill.
“It was a complete error, a mistake, and of course I apologised and repaid,” he said.
Asked if he was embarrassed, Zahawi said: “Of course. Deeply embarrassing. But it was a genuine mistake. It’s much better to admit and demonstrate than to do anything else.”