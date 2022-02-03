Nadine Dorries Was Caught Gazing At Boris Johnson And A New Meme Was Born

A new still from PMQs of Nadine Dorries staring at Boris Johnson, smiling, has provided Twitter with an excellent new meme.
The culture secretary has developed a reputation for robustly defending the prime minister against any critics since she became a cabinet minister in September.
She has maintained that Johnson always tells the truth throughout the Partygate scandal and even defended the prime minister’s false claim that Labour leader Keir Starmer had a hand in not prosecuting serial sex offender Jimmy Savile.
Even as calls for his resignation grow, Dorries has stood by Johnson.
So, people were not surprised when cameras in the Commons caught her gazing at the prime minister during one of his speeches at the despatch box – and it soon became the perfect meme template.
Dorries often causes a stir on Twitter.
Only on Tuesday, when another Tory MP announced they were handing in a letter of no confidence in Johnson, she claimed the rebels were “a handful of egos” who “want to make it all about them”.
She added: “It’s selfish, doing Labour’s work and it’s really not helping the constituents.”
It’s worth noting that Dorries herself called for Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, to resign long before she actually stepped down.
Dorries also earned comparisons to one of comedian Catherine Tate’s characters while defending Johnson in a rather tense exchange with Channel 4′s Krishnan Guru-Murthy.