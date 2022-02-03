Nadine Dorries Was Caught Gazing At Boris Johnson And A New Meme Was Born

Nadine Dorries, culture secretary, is a close ally to the prime minister Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

A new still from PMQs of Nadine Dorries staring at Boris Johnson, smiling, has provided Twitter with an excellent new meme.

The culture secretary has developed a reputation for robustly defending the prime minister against any critics since she became a cabinet minister in September.

Even as calls for his resignation grow, Dorries has stood by Johnson.

So, people were not surprised when cameras in the Commons caught her gazing at the prime minister during one of his speeches at the despatch box – and it soon became the perfect meme template.

Me looking through the window at Patisserie Valerie. pic.twitter.com/EwxQO3wf0Y — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 3, 2022

My dog looks at me like this when I'm eating sausages. pic.twitter.com/p9EH6amsFx — skinjobleather (@skinjobleather) February 3, 2022

Just incase anyone still needs a clue to todays Wordle. pic.twitter.com/9JOAOjm489 — Jamie East (@jamieeast) February 2, 2022

Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Nadine Dorries looks at me. pic.twitter.com/YOnioAQtNQ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 2, 2022

I’m not saying there’s something afoot but this is how I looked at my bacon roll this morning pic.twitter.com/CIUrdnH22m — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) February 2, 2022

Dorries often causes a stir on Twitter.

Only on Tuesday, when another Tory MP announced they were handing in a letter of no confidence in Johnson, she claimed the rebels were “a handful of egos” who “want to make it all about them”.

She added: “It’s selfish, doing Labour’s work and it’s really not helping the constituents.”

It’s worth noting that Dorries herself called for Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, to resign long before she actually stepped down.

The defining mission of the PM & this government is to level up the whole of the UK. On the very day we are setting out steps to make this happen, a handful of egos want to make it all about them. It's selfish, doing Labours work and it’s really not helping their constituents. https://t.co/MbY1q0HHyj — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) February 2, 2022

Dorries also earned comparisons to one of comedian Catherine Tate’s characters while defending Johnson in a rather tense exchange with Channel 4′s Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

