Nadine Dorries' Car Crash Channel 4 News Interview Has Everyone Comparing Her To The Same TV Character

Footage of culture secretary Nadine Dorries struggling to defend Boris Johnson for making a false attack on Keir Starmer has got everyone comparing the MP to a certain TV character.

The PM faced a huge backlash after he accused the Labour leader of failing to prosecute disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Advertisement

Johnson made the false claims in the House of Commons on Monday following Labour’s criticism over the Sue Gray report into parties held in government during lockdown.

An extraordinary Channel 4 News interview with Dorries then went viral after presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked her why Johnson had spouted “fake news” and an “old meme repeated by conspiracy theorists” in his attack on Starmer.

Advertisement

Dorries repeatedly shook her head and rolled her eyes during the exchange, insisting: “I don’t know, I don’t know the details”, repeatedly saying “the prime minister tells the truth”.

For many viewers, it brought to mind Catherine Tate’s much-loved comedy character Lauren, a school girl whose catchphrase is “Am I bovvered?”

Advertisement

Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, swaying about like a drunken sailor in a gale, defending Boris Johnson and talking like a bad parody of Catherine Tate’s ‘Lauren Cooper’ character. The absolute state of it. pic.twitter.com/TtmkJORYC8 — Ragged Trousered Philanderer (@RaggedTP) February 1, 2022

As Catherine Tate is trending, because of the way Nadine Dorries behaved in her interview, this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/RS0OJNAvW2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 31, 2022

Nadine Dorries, doing her best Catherine Tate, impersonation. Am I bothered? pic.twitter.com/9oo2yruEWH — Ashley (@wocko63) January 31, 2022

Husband just asked if this is a Catherine tate parody.. I wish! https://t.co/5oanxWsRqh — Abigail Rees 💫 (@rees_ac) January 31, 2022

I swear to God, Catherine Tate could not do a better Nadine Dorries than Nadine Dorries. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Cvdg4ItPu3 — Mike Hopkinson 🇪🇺 (@mikehopkinson69) January 31, 2022

This feels like a skit from The Catherine Tate Show. https://t.co/tXLbKqAzmo — Kerri (@_KerriPrince) January 31, 2022

Nadine Dorries choosing to appear as Catherine Tate on @Channel4News Baffling. What a time to be alive. — Gemma Green (@GemmaAgcas) January 31, 2022

Nadine “I don’t know the details” Dorries. Doing her best Catherine Tate impression. — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) January 31, 2022

Hilarious @NadineDorries Loved your interview with @krishgm At the end the way your head moves I thought you was gonna say ‘Am I bovered’ in your best Catherine Tate impression 🤣🤣🤣 and there was us thinking Boris was the Clown! #C4News #NadineDorries #Pissed #Clown https://t.co/Uvvl2o88P7 — Simple Simon (@shymin1) January 31, 2022

Nadine Dorries appears to playing a character that even Catherine Tate would have rejected as ridiculous and not worth the occasional laughter. — David Southwell (@cultauthor) January 31, 2022

And here’s Lauren in action for anyone wanting to contrast and compare...

On Tuesday morning, a furious Keir Starmer slammed Boris Johnson for referencing Jimmy Saville and sinking parliament “into the gutter”.

The Labour leader branded the comment “a ridiculous slur peddled by right-wing trolls” in an interview with Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

"A ridiculous slur peddled by right wing trolls" 😳



A furious @Keir_Starmer slams the Prime Minister for referencing Jimmy Saville and sinking parliament "into the gutter" 👀#KayBurley FM pic.twitter.com/SXuOCTO8sp — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) February 1, 2022

A fact-check by the Reuters news agency in October last year concluded: “There is no evidence to suggest Sir Keir Starmer, then (director of public prosecutions) DPP of the CPS, was directly involved in the decision not to prosecute Jimmy Savile.” It spells out how the claim gained traction online but that “the suggestion of a link between the handling of the cases and Starmer is baseless”.