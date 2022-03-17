Nadine Dorries Displays Her Tech Know-How By Asking Microsoft About...Algorithms

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has developed a reputation for misunderstanding how social media platforms Leon Neal via Getty Images

Nadine Dorries reportedly put her foot in it when she asked Microsoft when it was going to “get rid” of its algorithms – a feature not usually linked to the computer company.

Dorries has only been digital, culture, media and sport secretary since Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle in September, but in that short time she’s developed quite the reputation for very public gaffes.

The cabinet minister has expressed bewilderment upon learning that children watch TV through YouTube, demonstrated that she doesn’t understand how Channel 4 is funded and admitted that she does not “do any news unless I am absolutely forced to”.

And it seems Dorries might have tripped up again with her latest misunderstanding of media.

According to a POLITICO report from Wednesday, Dorries “immediately” asked the international technology corporation Microsoft when they were going to “get rid of algorithms” during a meeting.

Algorithms are used in most computers, but are mainly criticised when employed on social media to direct users towards just one type of content. This can create “echo chambers” and help reinforce a certain kind of message.

The report also claims Dorries mentioned the same issue again “in a separate stakeholders meeting”.

Not only is this the wrong place to be mentioning it, but campaigners who have scrutinised algorithms have pushed for reforms on the design rather than a complete ban.

Dorries has mentioned the dangers of algorithms before and the effect it can have on children using platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, as it may direct them towards increasingly dangerous content based on what they engage with.

However, POLITICO’s Annabelle Dickson claims: “For all Dorries’ passion, some of those who have worked closely with her say she has, at times, lacked a grasp of details.”

Here’s what her Twitter critics had to say about this latest slip-up:

So...do we know what Nadine Dorries thinks an algorithm is? — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) March 16, 2022

Microsoft dealing with Nadine Dorries when she asked them to get rid of the algorithms pic.twitter.com/xxzPEvlzHi — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 16, 2022

Nadine Dorries is reported to have asked Microsoft: "When are you getting rid of algorithms?"



I don't hold much hope that her Online Safety Bill is going to be anything but a disaster. pic.twitter.com/GIyelZVBwQ — Sam Dumitriu (@Sam_Dumitriu) March 16, 2022

It may be worse than we know… https://t.co/LJMnuqgwgw — Sean O'Grady (@_SeanOGrady) March 16, 2022

Nadine Dorries, stumbling into Dolmio and demanding to parlay with the Dolmio man:



When are you going to stop making the pasta sauce like a mama used to make- pic.twitter.com/LMSMC2Cyt2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 16, 2022

As with Frost, Patel & Rees-Mogg, the damage done by promoting utterly inadequate politicians into positions of real power will be among Boris Johnson's most enduring legacies. https://t.co/j8N3iGVu5h — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) March 16, 2022

“Dorries arrived at a meeting with software giant Microsoft and immediately asked when they were going to get rid of algorithms, according to an official. She also raised the same issue in a separate stakeholder meeting.”



She is an intellectual titan. ~AA https://t.co/JpbHSCRAVi — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 16, 2022

i'm so excited that nadine dorries is finally going to destroy algorithms once and for all, we can be free pic.twitter.com/kDBEcG73QC — dan hett (@danhett) March 16, 2022

"Mr Babbage, can your Difference Engine run without an algorithm?" pic.twitter.com/kYrPhbwrk0 — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) March 16, 2022

Nadine Dorries trying to remove the algorithms from the internet. pic.twitter.com/jaZXGCfq9c — J.R.Hartleys’ Armchair (@JRsArmchair) March 16, 2022

"See you in hell, algorithms!" — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 16, 2022