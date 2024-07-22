Nadiya Bychkova Sets The Record Straight On Strictly Come Dancing Complaint Claims

Nadiya Bychkova performing in 2022 SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has shot down claims she recently lodged a complaint about the show.

For the past few months, the long-running dance show has been at the centre of a media storm after it was revealed the BBC is investigating Strictly due to complaints made by a series of former contestants.

Since then, the investigation has been widened even further, with reports in the press last week claiming that Nadiya had become the first member of the professional team to voice a complaint with the BBC team.

However, she has insisted this is not the case.

Writing on Instagram on Saturday, Nadiya said: “There have been lots of Strictly rumours around in the last few days and I just wanted you to know that I have not complained about the programme.

“I am looking forward to the new series and can’t wait for it to start.”

“Enjoying a wonderful weekend with my family,” the Ukrainian performer added, alongside a photo of herself dancing with her daughter.

The BBC initially began its investigation into Strictly after complaints were made by three of Giovanni Pernice’s former dance partners, including Amanda Abbington, with whom he was paired last year.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington dancing together last year BBC/Guy Levy

Giovanni – who will not be back on Strictly this year – has long refuted the claims made about him, telling fans: “Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

A BBC spokesperson also issued a rare statement alluding to the investigation back in May, which read: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”