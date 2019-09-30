BBC Director General Tony Hall has overturned a controversial complaint against presenter Naga Munchetty.

The BBC Breakfast journalist was found to have broken the broadcaster’s editorial guidelines after she criticised racist comments by Donald Trump.

But in an email to staff on Monday night, the BBC’s boss said that he had reviewed the ruling after being asked by “many” of the corporation’s employees.

Munchetty’s comments were only ever found to have broken BBC guidelines in a “limited way”, he wrote.

“But, in this instance, I don’t think Naga’s words were sufficient to merit a partial uphold of the complaint around the comments she made,” he said.

Munchetty was found to have broken BBC guidelines in the wake of Trump telling four American politicians to “go back” from where they came from in July.

Speaking about the story, the presenter told her co-host Dan Walker: “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism.

“Now, I’m not accusing anyone of anything here, but you know what certain phrases mean.”

Asked how she felt about the president using such language, Munchetty added: “Furious. Absolutely furious and I can imagine lots of people in this country will be feeling absolutely furious a man in that position thinks it’s OK to skirt the lines by using language like that.”

The ruling comes on the same day the BBC confirmed that the original complaint had also included Walker’s input.