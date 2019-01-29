Faced With Confusion, People Are Making Up Their Own Brilliant Brexit Amendments

MPs on Tuesday will conduct a series of votes in what has been billed as crunch time to end the deadlock over the UK’s departure from the EU.

But while the Westminster Village is obsessing over amendments, compromises, clauses and endorsements, most normal people must be bewildered.

The various permutations could lead to a delay to Brexit, an overhaul of the Withdrawal Agreement thrashed out with Brussels, no-deal or even, if they really have the stomach for it, a fresh general election.

But in the face of uncertainty about precisely is happening, the creative juices are flowing on social media.

The inspiration appears to be The Malthouse Compromise, the name given to an agreement that appears to have done the unthinkable: united the Conservative Party.