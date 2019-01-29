Faced With Confusion, People Are Making Up Their Own Brilliant Brexit Amendments

MPs on Tuesday will conduct a series of votes in what has been billed as crunch time to end the deadlock over the UK’s departure from the EU.
But while the Westminster Village is obsessing over amendments, compromises, clauses and endorsements, most normal people must be bewildered.
The various permutations could lead to a delay to Brexit, an overhaul of the Withdrawal Agreement thrashed out with Brussels, no-deal or even, if they really have the stomach for it, a fresh general election.
But in the face of uncertainty about precisely is happening, the creative juices are flowing on social media.
The inspiration appears to be The Malthouse Compromise, the name given to an agreement that appears to have done the unthinkable: united the Conservative Party.
An early iteration in the bizarre name game was the Brady Amendment, which is intended to show Brussels there is a consensus for ditching the Irish ‘backstop’.
But not everyone was getting on board with a parallel pact from a noted Brexiteer.
Another potentially seismic amendment - which is actually a compromise wrapped inside an amendment - is what has been shortened to ‘Cooper-Boles’, which seems to have excited music enthusiasts.
With hours to fill before the votes themselves actually take place, people were making their own fun: generating fresh amendment names.
Others had a similar idea.
Anyway, we only have another six weeks left to amuse ourselves with this stuff before Exit Day ... unless Cooper-Boles passes, of course.