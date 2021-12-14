Strictly's Nancy Xu Fights Back Tears As She Discusses 'Most Magical Moment'

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu appeared on It Takes Two BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nancy Xu had an emotional moment as she discussed her and Rhys Stephenson’s exit from the competition on It Takes Two.

The dancer became tearful as she appeared on the spin-off show on Monday night, after losing the semi-final dance-off to John Whaite and Johannes Radebe over the weekend.

After watching a highlights package from their time in the competition, host Rylan Clark asked what it meant to have been paired up with her first partner after two series without one.

“Teaching Rhys has been the most magical moment for me in this Strictly journey,” an emotional Nancy said.

“Yes, we didn’t make it to the final but we had everyone’s support behind us. They gave us their heart, supporting us in so many ways. I’m so grateful for everything.

“For Strictly to give me this chance and to give me this wonderful person to learn from me… I also learnt some much from him.”

Nancy became emotional during the interview BBC

Rhys added: “Nancy has been the most important part of this journey. It wasn’t just all about the dancing – it was about building a bond and I think we did that.”

The pair narrowly missed out on a place in Saturday’s final after they were voted off having performed a Samba and Tango in the semi-final.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu and John Whaite will now battle it out to become the winner of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Asked about he was feeling after their elimination, the CBBC presenter said: “I feel good. I feel really proud of what we did and excited because... it was the semi-finals! That semi-final was intense, it was so good. That could have been the All Stars of Strictly so to be a part of that line up was incredible.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One, while It Takes Two airs weeknights at 6.30pm on BBC Two.