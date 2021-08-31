Nappy Tax Plan Denied By Downing Street

The government will not introduce a tax on nappies in order to encourage parents to use environmentally-friendly alternatives, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We will not be putting a tax on nappies. That story is untrue.

“We have a strong track record on tackling pollution and we believe the best way to do that is to ensure that we have policies that are proportionate and encourage people to make change.

“And we will continue to introduce policies that we believe strike that correct balance.”

On Monday the Daily Mail reported the plan was being considered by ministers.

“The next single-use plastic item we are looking at is nappies,” a Whitehall source told the paper.

“But you couldn’t ban them – that would be too tough for parents. It would need to take some form of a tax.”

Labour MP Wes Streeting said of the suggestion: “This would be a total disaster for hard-pressed mums and dads.

“This idea has clearly come from someone who doesn’t know what it’s like to be cash and time-poor.”