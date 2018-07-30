While companies like SpaceX are working how we get to Mars, NASA has already started investigating the possibility of what a home would look like once we actually got there.

In 2015 it launched the 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge where it invited teams from all over the world to enter designs for a habitat that could comfortably survive Mars’ cruel conditions.

Now some three years later NASA and Illinois’ Bradley University have chosen their finalists.

Each of the Martian homes had to be evaluated using specialised software that determined whether or not each of them could realistically survive the extreme weather that can be found on the red planet. That meant checking radiation shielding, structural integrity as well as backup systems in case the lights went out.

The next step for each of the teams will be to actually build some mockups of their habitats so that NASA can pick one that it feels could actually be the first home on Mars.

Here are the five winners:

1st Place: Team Zopherus of Rogers, Arkansas