National Television Awards Postponed Following Queen's Death

The NTAs have been postponed following the Queen's death Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The National Television Awards have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed.

This year’s NTAs were supposed to have taken place next week on Thursday 15 September at London’s Wembley Arena, and broadcast live on ITV.

However, following the announcement on Thursday evening that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, organisers have now confirmed the event will no longer go ahead on the scheduled date.

Instead, the show will be held at the same venue a month later on Thursday 13 October.

Bosses have confirmed that those who already held tickets for the original event will still be able to use these for the rescheduled date.

NTAs host Joel Dommett Nick England via Getty Images

Every year, the National Television Awards see stars of the small screen gathering to celebrate the past 12 month’s biggest shows and talent.

Heartstopper, Ant & Dec and Alison Hammond are among those shortlisted for prizes at the 27th annual awards, with The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett on presenting duties for the second year in a row.

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June Chris Jackson via PA Wire/PA Images

