National Television Awards Postponed Following Queen's Death

The National Television Awards have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed.
This year’s NTAs were supposed to have taken place next week on Thursday 15 September at London’s Wembley Arena, and broadcast live on ITV.
However, following the announcement on Thursday evening that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, organisers have now confirmed the event will no longer go ahead on the scheduled date.
Instead, the show will be held at the same venue a month later on Thursday 13 October.
Bosses have confirmed that those who already held tickets for the original event will still be able to use these for the rescheduled date.
Every year, the National Television Awards see stars of the small screen gathering to celebrate the past 12 month’s biggest shows and talent.
Heartstopper, Ant & Dec and Alison Hammond are among those shortlisted for prizes at the 27th annual awards, with The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett on presenting duties for the second year in a row.
On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”
Following the announcement, tributes immediately began pouring in from world leaders and a number of high-profile figures from the world of British entertainment.
The Queen’s eldest son Charles, who became King upon the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”