Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Ends Hunger Strike In Iranian Jail

Jailed British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has ended her hunger strike after three days, her husband said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016, told her family during a visit that Wednesday would be her final day refusing food.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said she had lost 3kg in weight and suffered crippling headaches during the strike, which began on Monday.

“The past few days have been really stressful. I never thought three days could

pass so long,” he said in a press statement.

“I am really glad this is over – I am still sorry it came to this, that Nazanin felt there was no other way. But I hope now those permissions mean that Nazanin will now get the medical attention she needs.”

Richard Ratcliffe met with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Monday as part of an effort to refocus attention on the 40-year-old’s imprisonment.

He earlier said he wanted Hunt to grant his wife diplomatic protection, thus voiding her imprisonment. Hunt summoned the Iranian ambassador to discuss the issue.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has a young daughter, Gabriella, has suffered worsening health since her arrest on suspected espionage two years ago.

She began this week’s hunger strike in protest over the alleged withdrawal of medical treatment.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation employee has not been allowed to see a doctor despite complaining of lumps in her breasts, numbness in her limbs and pain in her neck, her husband said.

He added in his statement: “Thanks to all the care and attention from everyone in the media, all the solidarity messages from the public, from politicians and experts at the UN, and for everyone else who shone a spotlight on Nazanin’s and Narges’ pain, and whose care caused this permission for treatment.”

“Especial thanks goes to Jeremy Hunt for summoning the [Iranian] ambassador on this issue, and for making it clear – that he will stand up for basic rights, and for common values.

“While I note the ambassador’s complaints, I think this week has been a

reminder for us of the power of public care.

“I remain of the view that being transparent about Nazanin’s case, being clear about the injustice she receives, and about my expectations on the responsibilities of both governments – is not just in Nazanin’s interests, in the end it is also in Iran’s.”