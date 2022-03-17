Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Takes 'First Family Selfie' With Daughter And Husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has taken a “first family selfie” with daughter Gabriella and husband Richard on her first day of freedom in the UK after a six-year ordeal in Iran finally ended.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, the charity worker was reunited with her family in Britain after the UK government agreed to pay a historic debt to Tehran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband had not seen each other since she was imprisoned on trumped up charges of plotting against the regime, which she has always denied. Gabriella, 7, was just 22 months old when her mother was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard
The new photograph was posted by the family’s MP Tulip Siddiq.
In text accompanying the tweeted picture of the three surrounded by daffodils, the Hampstead and Kilburn MP wrote: “So lovely to have uplifting conversations with Richard and Nazanin today.
“They are both relentless in their pursuit of justice and raised the plight of Morad Tahbaz with me. Here I was hoping to sleep for a week…
“Here’s their first family selfie! #NazaninIsFree.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in the notorious Evin Prison and has been detained in Iran ever since.
Gabriella spent three-and-a-half years living with her maternal grandparents in Iran, visiting her mother in prison each week and Skyping her father in the UK.
She returned to the UK to live with her father and start school in October 2019, hoping that her mother would soon follow behind.
Her release followed months of intensive negotiations and comes after UK officials finally settled a 40-year £400million debt to Tehran.