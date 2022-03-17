Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Takes 'First Family Selfie' With Daughter And Husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has taken a “first family selfie” with daughter Gabriella and husband Richard on her first day of freedom in the UK after a six-year ordeal in Iran finally ended.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the charity worker was reunited with her family in Britain after the UK government agreed to pay a historic debt to Tehran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband had not seen each other since she was imprisoned on trumped up charges of plotting against the regime, which she has always denied. Gabriella, 7, was just 22 months old when her mother was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard