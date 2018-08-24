The husband of jailed Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said her temporary release from an Iranian jail is a “joy” and that “after all the ups and downs, it’s good to have an up”.

Richard Ratcliffe told ITV’s This Morning his wife had slept next to their daughter, Gabriella, for the first time since being detained in 2016 when she was accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime.

He said: “She was telling me the fact that she wanted Gabriella to have a bath and bathe her.

“Last night, they slept next to each other. In the morning Gabriella said, ‘Oh, it’s you mummy, I thought it would be Granny.’”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released from prison for three days although her lawyer is hopeful that this can be extended.

Ratcliffe has spoken to her via Skype but us unable to travel to Iran to see her in person as he has been denied a visa by Iranian authorities.

He said: “Yesterday I was going around talking [about] a happy story – she was out. I spoke to her on Skype, first time I’ve seen her in two years.”