Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Is Released And 'On Her Way Home' From Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is about to leave Iran where she has been detained for nearly six years, according to reports.
The mother-of-one was booked on a flight to London along with British-Iranian businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, according to their lawyer Hojjat Kermani.
Her MP Tulip Siddiq also tweeted: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.
“I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have. More details to follow.”
A British negotiating team had been working in Tehran to secure the release of a number of dual nationals.
Just a few hours before the announcement Boris Johnson described the talks as “moving forward” and “going right up to the wire”.
And only yesterday it was revealed that Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, had her British passport returned to her.
The apparent breakthrough will bring an end to the gruelling ordeal for Zaghari-Ratcliffe which began in 2016 when she was detained at Imam Khomeini airport after a holiday to visit family in Iran with her daughter Gabriella.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on trumped up charges of plotting against the regime - which she has always denied.
Gabriella was just 22 months old at the time.
Her mother was sentenced to five years the notorious Evin Prison and has been detained in Iran ever since.
Gabriella spent three-and-a-half years living with her maternal grandparents in Iran, visiting her mother in prison each week and Skyping her father in the UK.
She returned to the UK to live with her father and start school in October 2019, hoping that her mother would soon follow behind.
Today’s news comes after UK foreign secretary Liz Truss strongly suggested this morning that Britain was about to settle a £400 million debt to Iran relating to a contract for undelivered tanks.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention in Iran has long been linked to the decades-old debt, although Britain denies the two issues are linked.