Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Taken To Hospital Wing In Iranian Prison After 'Panic Attack'

FREE NAZANIN CAMPAIGN Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe saying goodbye to hear four-year-old daughter Gabriella after she was denied an extension to temporary release.

British charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been taken to the hospital wing of the prison where she is being held after suffering a panic attack, her husband has said.

Richard Ratcliffe confirmed to HuffPost UK that his wife had “passed out” and was taken to hospital. He said they have requested that she is moved to a hospital outside of the prison.

“What I do know is that she had a panic attack yesterday in prison and she had another panic attack today, and today she also blacked out, so today she was taken down to the prison clinic and as far as I know that’s where she is still,” he told the Press Association.

“I’ve seen reports saying she’s been taken to an external hospital but I haven’t had those confirmed.”

Ratcliffe said his wife complained on Tuesday of headaches and said she was feeling numb in her legs and her right arm. She also said she had a rash.

After being taken to the clinic she was told she had very low blood pressure.

“I think it it feels like the physical symptoms of crushing disappointment since she went back into prison.

“Certainly, yesterday the head of the prison was worried enough to come down and see her and ask her how she was and what’s going on. He clearly was very surprised that she’d been brought back into prison and asked her why and what’s happened,” he added.

It comes just days after Zaghari-Ratcliffe was denied an extension to temporary release from prison.

The British-Iranian citizen has been detained by the Iranian authorities since 2016 for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.

But on Thursday she was granted a temporary release from Evin prison for three days and was reunited with her four-year-old daughter Gabriella and family.

Both her lawyer and husband were hopeful that the release would be extended.

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt urged that efforts being redoubled “to find a way to get her [Zaghari-Ratcliffe] home.”

In a tweet posted in light of her husband’s comments on Wednesday, Hunt said: “All our thoughts and prayers with Nazanin and her family today.

“Unbearable suffering to be apart from daughter with her hopes raised then dashed.”