Supplied Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured above with her husband Richard and their daughter Gabriella, has been imprisoned in Iran since April 2016

The husband of jailed British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said he is “disappointed” in Boris Johnson’s efforts to free her two years on from her arrest in Iran. Richard Ratcliffe said the battle to set his wife free has become a “test of endurance”, particularly after the Foreign Secretary’s unsuccessful bids to secure her release. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual citizen serving a five-year prison sentence after being convicted of spying charges, was arrested at Tehran Airport on 3 April 2016. She denies the charges and maintains she was in Iran to introduce her young daughter Gabriella to her parents. Ahead of the second anniversary of her detention, Ratcliffe said: “We didn’t expect to be needing to mark this anniversary – not after the hopes of Christmas and the Foreign Secretary’s word.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Richard Ratcliffe said he is disappointed in the efforts made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to free his wife

“But it remains a cold late Spring. Nazanin was told that if she wasn’t home by Christmas, at least it should be done by Nowruz (the Iranian New Year on March 20), and we should worry if we go past March 2018, with the storms that might lie ahead. And now we have.” He added: “Our story has become a test of endurance, and there is a need to recharge spirits – particularly after the disappointment of the Foreign Secretary’s mission failing to deliver, and Nazanin becoming caught up in this government stand off – so we wanted the anniversary to be an occasion where we drew positive energy. “That is what the outside can do, and we are grateful for people’s care.” Tulip Siddiq, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP, said: “In November the Foreign Secretary promised to ‘leave no stone unturned’. But since his trip to Tehran, he has been missing in action. “Nazanin does not have the luxury of time, and Boris Johnson must act before her situation gets worse. “If he can’t deliver on this, then it is time that the Prime Minister stepped in.” Ratcliffe said recent weeks have been a low point for his wife in Iran, and she has suffered periodic panic attacks in her sleep. The key question is whether Johnson has “given up on his promise to bring home Nazanin soon”, the Free Nazanin campaign said. Ratcliffe and his supporters have requested to meet Johnson with lawyers present, to ask what are Nazanin’s rights in his view as the stand off continues.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Tulip Siddiq, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP, has accused Johnson of 'been missing in action'