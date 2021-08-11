Neighbourhood ‘Karen’ Filmed Asking Black Woman To Remove Her ‘Tacky’ Tigger Flag

A woman in Alabama apparently finds the creatures of the Hundred Acre Wood appalling. She recently knocked on the door of her 29-year-old neighbour – who filmed the interaction in a now-viral TikTok video – to complain about the Tigger flag flying on the younger woman’s property. Tigger is a peppy stuffed tiger from A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh stories. The 29-year-old, who goes by Ambrosia on TikTok but identified herself only as Tayler to HuffPost, captioned the polite yet tense exchange “Watch my interaction with a Karen.” It has been viewed over 10.5 million times on TikTok.

“I want to talk about this Tigger flag,” the neighbour can be seen informing Tayler in the footage taken from her front porch. “I don’t like it.” She then compliments the American flag flying on Tayler’s property, saying it’s “real nice,” before adding that she doesn’t complain about other aspects of Tayler’s property, such as shrubs she claims need to be cut. She then zeroes back in on what she deems an aesthetically displeasing flag. “It makes it look tacky – it makes the neighbourhood look tacky,” the neighbour says. Tayler listens to her neighbour’s complaint but stands her ground. “It doesn’t [look tacky], but that’s OK,” she responds. “You’re allowed your opinion.”

Although Tayler kept her cool during the interaction, she told HuffPost via Instagram that she was “mostly shocked” by the encounter. “Really? Over Tigger?” she recalled thinking when she realised what her neighbour was offended by. “Then it was just funny. When I asked her what was wrong with it, she ignored me.” Tayler’s neighbour also casually threatens her in the video by talking about allegedly broken ordinances. “And we have rules,” the neighbour says. “I don’t want to have to go find out what they are, but I don’t like that.” Tayler says in her TikTok that there isn’t a homeowners’ association in their neighbourhood. “We have no rules,” Tayler told HuffPost. “Even for the community.” In the video, the neighbour eventually leaves, muttering that she’s going to find out about these so-called rules. Tayler told HuffPost that the Tigger flag has been hanging in her yard for about a week – and is still flying. She also said she’s not particularly surprised by her neighbour’s house call. “I’ve known her for 15 years,” Tayler told HuffPost, not wanting to identify her neighbour by name. “She’s always complaining. We just let her say her [piece] and keep moving.” She added: “We just caught it on camera this time.” And although Tayler is fine ignoring her neighbour’s behaviour, Twitter wasn’t, pointing it out as another example of a white person trying to police a Black person’s behaviour.

Some white people continue to have a strange entitled obsession with rule enforcement and policing other free people, that can be directly traced to their relationship with the police and America's historical legacy of white supremacy.



It's a Tigger flag. https://t.co/Rrp1G5CDUa — Travon Free (@Travon) August 9, 2021

I know this supposed to be funny because it’s a god damn Tigger flag but these are barely veiled threats.



She suggests she could be complaining about the yard… that she could be reporting them.



You know what this is code for.

She’s not even trying to be subtle. https://t.co/OfnVNRWW0O — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 9, 2021

Who thought it was going to be a BLM flag. No. It was Tigger. The lady has a problem with Tigger. God bless you homeowner. Don't think I could have been that nice. — Leasha Knight (@LeashaKnight) August 9, 2021

And of course, due to the absurdity of the situation, there were also plenty of jokes.

I actually tracked down the neighborhood's rules, and I was surprised by what I found ... pic.twitter.com/wgfevCkgci — Jeremy Gable - Trans Rights - Black Lives Matter (@Jeremy_Gable) August 9, 2021

Tigger is officially a flag for Poc after watching Karen be upset over a tigger flag pic.twitter.com/WqCcjIqcfL — isaac stazz (@IsaacStazz) August 9, 2021

...aaaand THAT was how Tigger joined Mr Potato Head on the endangered fictional character list. https://t.co/VEJrzNYmau — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 9, 2021

How can this woman be so upset about Tigger when Pooh has been parading around for years without pants!? pic.twitter.com/goOhjneTTa — Robin Harper (@harpersbazaar) August 10, 2021