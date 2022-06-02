Neighbours Boss Says We've Got Those Kylie Minogue Appearance Spoilers All Wrong

Kylie Minogue Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Neighbours boss Jason Herbison has shot down rumoured spoilers around Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s return to the soap for its final ever episode later this summer.

The pair are reprising their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson after 34 years as the Australian soap comes to an end in August, having filmed a scene for the episode in recent weeks.

Pop culture newsletter PopBitch previously claimed to have seen a leaked script from the finale, revealing the last scene would see Charlene and Scott pulling up onto Ramsay Street, before uttering the last line of the show: “We’re home.”

However, Jason has insisted this is not the case, telling The Herald Sun: “What I’ve read is not what happens which is great. It hasn’t come out yet.”

Kylie and Jason last appeared in Neighbours 34 years ago Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

He continued: “Seeing Kylie back as Charlene was quite a moment. Very special and I think for them too it was a real full circle for them.”

While Jason would not reveal any further details, he described their homecoming as “wonderful” and “emotional”.

Kylie recently revealed that reprising the role of Charlene stirred up lots of emotions.

“For so long I was like ‘well maybe, hmm, I don’t know if that makes any sense,’” Kylie said in an interview with Australian show Today. “But I’m still in touch with Jason [Donovan] and Guy [Pearce] and Jason said ‘this could be a nice opportunity to buckle the buckle’ as an ex-boyfriend of mine used to say, or to circle the circle and say thank you.”

She continued: “It was lovely and emotional. Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something.

“Firstly where has all that time gone? Secondly everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jayne, Harold, it all just came flooding back.

“There was a lot of talking about memories and going back in time.”

Scott and Charlene's wedding was watched by 20 million UK viewers in 1988 Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Neighbours boss Jason Herbison previously said Kylie and Jason “needed very little persuading at all” to reprise their soap roles for the final episode.

“They both appreciate the show and the special role that it has played in their careers,” he told Inside Soap.

“It’s a lovely show of respect to Neighbours, and I was thrilled when they said yes. It didn’t feel right to end the show without them.”

Neighbours will air its final episode in both the UK and Australia on 1 August, with a host of other characters from across its 37 years also returning for its send off.

They include actors Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels) and Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland).

Earlier this year, it was revealed the future of the show was in jeopardy after UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would stop airing Neighbours from this summer.