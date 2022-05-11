Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Charlene and Scott in Neighbours Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue needed “very little persuading” to reprise her Neighbours role for its forthcoming final episode, the show’s boss has revealed.

Executive producer Jason Herbison has spoken out about the singer returning as Charlene Robinson alongside Jason Donovan as on-screen husband Scott, as the Australian soap ends after 37 years this summer.

After much speculation, last month it was announced Kylie and Jason would appear in the finale more than three decades after leaving their roles, as a teaser of their scripts was posted on social media.

The soap boss revealed that the pair have already shot their scenes ahead of the show wrapping filming next month, which he described as a “very moving experience”.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, he said: “Both Kylie and Jason needed very little persuading at all – they both appreciate the show and the special role that it has played in their careers.

“It’s a lovely show of respect to Neighbours, and I was thrilled when they said yes. It didn’t feel right to end the show without them.”

The pair's soap wedding was watched by 20 million UK viewers in 1988 Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Jason said their scene had been written in “total secrecy”, explaining: “Not even the script department knew it was happening!”

He added: “I was there on the day of filming, and it was a very moving experience and one that will remain with me well beyond the series wrapping in August. I feel very privileged to have been part of it.”

Neighbours will air its final episode in both the UK and Australia on 1 August, with a host of other characters from across its 37 years also returning for its send off.

They include actors Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels) and Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland).

Jason said in a statement: “Whether the 80s, 90s, noughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed the future of the show was in jeopardy after UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would stop airing Neighbours from this summer.

After the search for a new UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful, it was confirmed the show would come to an end altogether, with bosses promising to “end the show on an incredible high”.