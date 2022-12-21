The 11 Best Twitter Takes On Nepo Babies That Have Made Us Howl

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Nepo baby Dakota Johnson with her mother, actress Melanie Griffith

New York magazine ran a deep dive into the world of ‘nepo babies’ this week and since the article came out it’s all many of us have been talking about over on Twitter.

Let’s recap – a ‘nepo baby’ is a famous person with famous parents or family members who’s had a ‘helping hand’ in becoming successful themselves due to who their relatives are.

The official Collins dictionary definition reads: “An actor, singer or famous figure who is likely only successful due to their even more famous parents, also nepotism baby.”

Nepo babies aren’t just limited to celebrities – as the conversation of nepotism babies grows following New York Magazine’s now viral article, people are looking at other industries where it can pay to be related to someone already in in the sector (journalism, cough, journalism).

As always, Twitter has seriously come through with incredible tweets about the topic – and we’ve not stopped laughing since.

Here’s some of our favourites

omg jesus is a nepo baby — Rocky Ursolino (@rockyursolino) December 20, 2022

Another nepo baby (her dad is Edgar Allan). pic.twitter.com/FJ0mErteP3 — Alex Collinson (@Alex__Collinson) December 19, 2022

girl they got me pic.twitter.com/uX2YvxUJle — Renesmee (@amandabynesalt) December 20, 2022

Ok is King Charles III the ultimate Nepo Baby tho — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) December 20, 2022

if any of you dare try to suggest that brooklyn beckham is a nepo baby i will lose it. he got where he is through talent and talent alone pic.twitter.com/eERCh5Hbj5 — daisy bard (@DaisyBard) December 20, 2022

damn this nepo baby article isn't holding back. i didn't even know this pic.twitter.com/9XPWVsrdZS — Neely Golightly (@neelygolightly) December 20, 2022

The wee boy from the JCB song is a nepo baby (dad is Bruce Lee) — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 20, 2022

man, that nepo baby article was THOROUGH pic.twitter.com/OP0L3WG4fr — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 19, 2022

luke skywalker is a nepo baby — ems (@atotalposer) December 20, 2022

the realest nepo baby is london tipton pic.twitter.com/so0chuRQIJ — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) December 20, 2022

And finally...

If I was a nepo baby, people would literally never see or hear from me. I would spend my parents money in absolute silence and peace. — Gloria Oladipo (@gaoladipo) December 19, 2022