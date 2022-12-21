The 11 Best Twitter Takes On Nepo Babies That Have Made Us Howl

New York magazine ran a deep dive into the world of ‘nepo babies’ this week and since the article came out it’s all many of us have been talking about over on Twitter.
Let’s recap – a ‘nepo baby’ is a famous person with famous parents or family members who’s had a ‘helping hand’ in becoming successful themselves due to who their relatives are.
The official Collins dictionary definition reads: “An actor, singer or famous figure who is likely only successful due to their even more famous parents, also nepotism baby.”
Nepo babies aren’t just limited to celebrities – as the conversation of nepotism babies grows following New York Magazine’s now viral article, people are looking at other industries where it can pay to be related to someone already in in the sector (journalism, cough, journalism).
As always, Twitter has seriously come through with incredible tweets about the topic – and we’ve not stopped laughing since.