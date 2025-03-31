Netflix Just Made Adolescence Available To All Secondary Schools

Netflix Adolescence's Jamie at a desk

Keir Starmer previously backed Adolescence co-creators Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne’s calls for the show, which features a young boy who’s been radicalised by alt-right groups online, to be shown in parliament and in schools.

Now, in a recent X post, streaming giant Netflix has shared it will be making the show available “to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+”.

“Additionally, healthy relationships charity Tender will produce guides and resources for teachers, parents and carers to help navigate conversations around the series,” it continued.

NEW: From today we are making Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+.



Tender, a UK charity that encourages young people to form healthy relationships, said they “work with teaching staff, youth workers, local authorities and workplaces of all sectors to raise awareness of domestic abuse, sexual violence and sexual harassment, and promote effective approaches to preventing it”.

Meanwhile Into Film+ is the country’s leading charity for film in education.

Fiona Evans, the charity’s CEO, said: “Into Film is proud to be partnering with Netflix to make Adolescence freely available for teachers to use in secondary schools, via our established schools streaming service, Into Film+.

“We are sure that schools will choose to use this incredible drama in a variety of ways that will encourage teachers, students and parents to continue the important conversations that the drama has already prompted in homes across the UK.”

The charity’s guide for teachers is available here.

The IntoFIlm+ version of the four-part show, which is free with a PVS (Public Video Screening) Licence from Filmbankmedia that all State schools are covered by, is linked below.

Writer Jack Thorne previously told BBC News why he wanted it screened in parliament and in schools.

“It’s crucial because this is only going to get worse,” he said. “It’s something that people need to be talking about, hopefully that’s what drama can do.”

Keir Starmer said: “I’ve got a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, and it’s a very good drama to watch.

