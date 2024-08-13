Lost is arriving on Netflix UK later this week ABC

One of the most talked-about shows of the 21st century is about to crash-land onto Netflix UK this week.

The streaming giant confirmed on Tuesday morning that all six seasons of Lost would be available to stream as of Thursday 15 August.

Pointing out the significance of the date, the platform’s official X account wrote: “Oceanic Flight 815. LOST comes to Netflix 8/15. Don’t mistake coincidence for fate.”

Lost centres around a group of strangers whose flight aboard the fictional airline Oceanic Airlines crashes on an unknown deserted island, leading them to form a makeshift community in order to survive.

As the story unfolds, we learn more about the secrets of each of the survivors, as well as more of the island’s own mysterious properties, which helped draw in millions of viewers on both sides of the Atlantic when it first aired in the 2000s.

It was also the centre of endless speculation and fan theories as viewers tried to work out exactly what the island was all about – and what drew that specific group of people to it.

The huge ensemble cast included the likes of Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, Dominic Monoghan and Daniel Dae Kim, many of whom have gone on to big things since the mystery drama came to an end in 2010 with a finale that is still divisive even today.