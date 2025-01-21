Missing You was one of Netflix's most-watched shows this month Netflix

If you spent the first week of January hooked on the Netflix drama Missing You, we’ve got an update you’re going to love.

The latest collaboration between the streaming giant and mystery writer Harlan Coben centred around a woman who was stunned to discover her ex – who went missing a decade earlier – on a dating app.

Advertisement

Missing You followed in the pattern started with Stay Close and Fool Me Once of having a new Harlan Coben ready to stream just in time for New Year’s Day – and the latest offering pulled in hoards of viewers once again.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that production was officially underway on Run Away, a brand new Coben adaption for Netflix.

Advertisement

We've got news — @HarlanCoben’s RUN AWAY is now in production! pic.twitter.com/VbawhUJUwq — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 21, 2025

Starring James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch. pic.twitter.com/lutofxcj7v — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 21, 2025

The cast also includes Big Boys’ Jon Pointing, Kaos’ Joe McGann and former EastEnders cast member Tracy Ann-Oberman – but there’s also one noticeable absentee.

Advertisement

Yes, we’re sad to report that Richard Armitage – whose past work includes The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, as well as another Netflix guilty pleasure, Obsession – will not be part of the Run Away cast.

Richard Armitage in 2019 via Associated Press

“He’s a wonderful actor, a dear friend,” Coben told Tudum, insisting: “I’m sure we’ll work together again in the future.”

Advertisement