A selection of new shows and films streaming on Netflix in April 2025 Netflix

Well, it’s a new month, and that means new shows to look forward to on the platform.

And if you’re a fan of unconventional reality series, unpredictable true crime stories or family comedies, we’ve got some good news – not to mention the return of two of Netflix’s most bankable shows.

Advertisement

Here are our top picks of what to stream this April…

Love On The Spectrum (Streaming now)

Tell me more: The five-time Emmy-winning dating show about people with autism looking for romance is back for a third season.

Love On The Spectrum is bringing back some familiar faces this time around, picking up from where we last saw them on their quest for romance, while also introducing some exciting new additions, only broadening the stories being told in one of Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed and heartening reality shows.

Advertisement

Netflix says: “The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favorites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.”

Pulse (Streaming now)

Tell me more: Definitely one for fans of Grey’s Anatomy and E.R. to check out, Netflix is trying its hand at a glossy new medical drama.

Advertisement

Pulse takes place in a Florida hospital in the middle of a disaster, and while it may have had a lukewarm response from critics, it’s already creeping up the platform’s most-watched shows list.

Netflix: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips is suspended.

“Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out.

Advertisement

“The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Black Mirror (10 April)

Tell me more: In many ways, Black Mirror is going back to its roots (or, at least, those glory days of seasons three and four) with its latest crop of dystopian tales, which serve as more straightforward fables for the pitfalls of our modern world than some of the show’s latterday instalments.

Advertisement

As well as a brief appearance from a returning Black Mirror A-lister, this season also marks the first time Charlie Brooker has written a sequel to an existing episode, with the USS Callister from season four being revisited.

Netflix says: “Lose your mind. Lose your reality. The Emmy Award winning series returns with six new stories. Nothing is as it seems.”

Advertisement

Pop The Balloon: Live (10 April)

An adaptation of the YouTube series Pop The Balloon is Netflix's latest live event Netflix

Tell me more: Alright, if you’re not already familiar with Pop The Balloon, the format began its life as a low-budget YouTube series in which singletons were introduced to a host of prospective dates holding balloons, which they would pop if they weren’t interested in.

In the past two years, the format has become a global smash, with Netflix reimagining it as a one-off live event, featuring a cast of “reality stars and everyday singles”.

Advertisement

Of course, here in the UK, the time difference might make it a hard one to watch live, but you’ll be able to watch what promises to be a chaotic broadcast back from the following morning.

Netflix says: “Reality stars and everyday singles test their romantic chemistry in this live dating experiment hosted by Yvonne Orji.”

Behind The Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow (15 April)

Advertisement

Tell me more: The return of Stranger Things for its fifth and final outing later this year is one of the most-anticipated moments in Netflix history.

Let’s face it, it feels like an eternity since we last visited Hawkins, Indiana, and most of the teenage cast are now in their 20s.

To tide fans over until the show’s return, a stage prequel to the show opened in the West End in 2023, with plans to bring it to Broadway later this month.

Advertisement

Behind The Curtain charts the show’s opening in London, and gives Broadway audiences (and those who’ve still not managed to see it in the West End, or simply don’t want to fork out for a ticket) a taster of what they can expect.

Netflix says: “With special behind-the-scenes access, follow the cast and crew of Stranger Things: The First Shadow as they race against time to prepare the ambitious, boundary-pushing stage show for its West End debut amid mounting fan and critic anticipation.”

The Diamond Heist (16 April)

Advertisement

Tell me more: Netflix has become known for its true crime documentaries (some of them hits, some of them misses), with The Diamond Heist telling the story of a group of London jewel thieves in their attempts to steal a diamond on display at the Millennium Dome at the turn of the century.

Fans of The Gentlemen will be excited to hear that The Diamond Heist is exec produced by Guy Ritchie, meaning the true story is probably going to be told in an unconventional way.

Netflix says: “It’s summer 2000. A group of South-East London criminals are orchestrating what just might be the most audacious heist of all time. Their plan: use a bulldozer to ram-raid the brand new Millennium Dome in broad daylight, steal the world’s second biggest flawless diamond in a haul worth £350 million, and escape by speedboat down the Thames.

Advertisement

“There’s just one tiny problem: the Flying Squad are watching.”

Battle Camp (23 April)

The cast of Netflix's new reality competition Battle Camp Netflix

Tell me more: If there’s one thing Netflix loves, it’s a cross-platform moment.

Battle Camp pits stars from across some of its biggest reality shows – including Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot To Handle and even Squid Game: The Challenge – against one another in a string of physical challenges at a makeshift summer camp to try and win a hefty cash prize of $250,000.

Netflix says: “In Battle Camp, the greatest stars from across Netflix’s broad slate of reality and doc-series return to face the ultimate physical and mental competition, where a giant spinning wheel randomly decides who stays and who goes.

Advertisement

“In order to keep your name off that wheel, our returning fan favorites need to be unbeatable in high octane challenges, unbreakable in grueling punishments and, last but certainly not least, unhateable in camp, as everyone has a vote. The player who achieves all three, becomes the ultimate Netflix reality competitor and takes home the $250,000 prize.”

You (24 April)

Tell me more: Penn Badgley is back for his last ever outing as Joe Goldberg in the last season of You, which is once again set in New York Time Around.

Advertisement

While Joe is attempting to move on from his past actions, some familiar faces from his history look set to make that an impossibility, as he winds up pondering a lapse back to his old ways.

All we can say is to expect twists aplenty.

Netflix says: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Havoc (25 April)

Advertisement

Tell me more: This gritty detective drama centres around a disillusioned police officer tasked with saving a politician’s son after a drug deal goes wrong.

Frankly, you had us at Tom Hardy.

Netflix says: “After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unravelling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.”

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (30 April)

Advertisement