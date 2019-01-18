Netflix has revealed details about the choices people made while watching ’Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’, confirming which of the (many) endings was the least-watched. Depending on the options picked during the episode – yes, spoilers are coming – you might see Stefan reveal a murderous streak, uncover a government conspiracy or discover his whole life is the set-up for a TV show.

There is one more emotional ending, though, and taking to Twitter, Netflix revealed that this is the least-watched. They tweeted: “Out of the 5 main endings, the one where Stefan goes on the train with his mum *fights tears* was the path least traveled.” Netflix’s revelation came as a handful of accounts affiliated with the streaming service debated the episode amongst themselves, which is surely a sign of an impending apocalypse. During the discussion, they also confirmed the percentage breakdown for the very first ‘Bandersnatch’ choice: Frosties or Sugar puffs? “On the biggest day of Stefan’s life, over 60% of his friends from the future fed him Frosties,” they wrote.

And finally, if (like us) you thought taking the job at Tuckersoft was clearly a good idea, only to get chucked out of the game/episode straight away, don’t worry, you weren’t alone. “We just wanted Stefan to live his best life!!!” Netflix said. “That’s why 73% chose to ACCEPT the job at Tuckersoft. “HOW WERE WE SUPPOSED TO KNOW ?!?”

