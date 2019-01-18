Netflix has revealed details about the choices people made while watching ’Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’, confirming which of the (many) endings was the least-watched.
Depending on the options picked during the episode – yes, spoilers are coming – you might see Stefan reveal a murderous streak, uncover a government conspiracy or discover his whole life is the set-up for a TV show.
There is one more emotional ending, though, and taking to Twitter, Netflix revealed that this is the least-watched.
They tweeted: “Out of the 5 main endings, the one where Stefan goes on the train with his mum *fights tears* was the path least traveled.”
Netflix’s revelation came as a handful of accounts affiliated with the streaming service debated the episode amongst themselves, which is surely a sign of an impending apocalypse.
During the discussion, they also confirmed the percentage breakdown for the very first ‘Bandersnatch’ choice: Frosties or Sugar puffs?
“On the biggest day of Stefan’s life, over 60% of his friends from the future fed him Frosties,” they wrote.
And finally, if (like us) you thought taking the job at Tuckersoft was clearly a good idea, only to get chucked out of the game/episode straight away, don’t worry, you weren’t alone.
“We just wanted Stefan to live his best life!!!” Netflix said. “That’s why 73% chose to ACCEPT the job at Tuckersoft.
“HOW WERE WE SUPPOSED TO KNOW ?!?”
Speaking to HuffPost UK earlier this month, ‘Black Mirror’ creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones admitted they were hoping to find out how viewers steered Stefan through the episode, with Charlie stating: “It would be interesting to know which endings are most popular.”
Fionn Whitehead, who plays Stefan, also revealed his “annoyance” at one of the endings they filmed being cut.
“There was a particular choice point that didn’t make it in, and that was upon meeting Colin [Will Poulter’s character] at the door of the house, there was a choice point where Stefan pulls a knife out, and the choice was to stab Colin or drop the knife,” he told HuffPost UK. “And if you dropped the knife, Stefan had a breakdown and collapsed into Colin’s arms, and kind of gives him a big hug, which is clearly what he needs, really.”