I'm A Neurologist ― Here's The 1 Thing I'd Never Do On The Toilet

We don’t tend to think of neurologists, who deal with the brain, when we’re worried about our gut health ― or at least I don’t.

However, not only have various studies found an interesting connection between the gut and the brain, but neurologist and researcher Dr Bing also recently shared on TikTok that what he’s learned about the mind affects his time on the loo.

In a recent video, the doctor said: “here’s one thing that I don’t do as a neurologist, and that is sit on the toilet for too long.”

What not?

We’ve already written at HuffPost UK about why colorectal surgeons don’t think it’s a good idea to stay seated on the porcelain throne for more than five minutes at a time.

That’s because the straining and pressure can lead to issues like haemorrhoids, which Dr Bing acknowledges.

But he adds that “sitting on the toilet for too long can make the blood pool in your legs, and when that happens, and when you stand up suddenly, there might not be enough blood to go into your brain.”

That can make you feel woozy, he says.

Additionally, the neurologist points out that strain by holding your breath and pushing hard, you can increase the pressure in your chest too much and reduce the blood flow to your heart, meaning your brain will temporarily be deprived of enough blood (and by extension, nutrients and oxygen).

“This is called the Valsalva manoeuvre,” he continued.

Why is it a problem if I feel dizzy?

“All of this can cause someone to feel lightheaded” and maybe even faint, especially if they get up too quickly, the neurologist said.

Though he says it’s more common in older people, he’s seen it among younger patients too.

For older people in particular, this is dangerous because it may lead to a fall.

“It can result in serious injuries like fractures or even brain bleeds,” Dr Bing said. “And we see these cases more commonly than you’d think.”

Dr Bing recommends we keep our trips to the loo between five to 10 minutes long.

If nothing moves after a few minutes he advises we get up, walk around, and try again later ― we should also avoid straining, drink enough water, exercise, eat fibre, “and always take your time getting from a sitting to a standing position, especially if you’ve been sitting for too long.”