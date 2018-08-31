New images showing what appear’s to be Apple’s upcoming iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4 have been leaked. Both devices are expected to be officially announced on the 12 September at a special event Apple is holding at its HQ. The images, obtained exclusively by Apple blog 9to5Mac, show a new larger iPhone and a brand-new design of the Apple Watch featuring a larger screen, smaller bezels and what looks to be a thinner body.

9to5Mac

The first image shows what is believed to be the iPhone XS which will be available with either a 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch OLED display. You will also notice that the iPhone XS will be available in a new gold colour, presumably in addition to the black and white versions that were available with the original iPhone X. It’s hard to speculate what the rest of the phone will look like but both images show a full-screen design which could mean that both sizes of the iPhone XS will ditch Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensors for its new Face ID facial recognition system. The second image shows what is reportedly Apple’s brand-new version of the Apple Watch. While the new iPhone looks very similar to last year’s model, the Watch has been given a considerable design overhaul.

9to5Mac

If this image is real, then the new Apple Watch will have a larger OLED screen with much smaller bezels allowing the watch faces to show considerably more information. It also looks like the Watch has been made thinner with a redesigned dial on the side now gently highlighting the fact that it supports 4G with a thin red band. It’s not clear if there will a Sport version of the Watch or indeed what colours will be available either. For that we’ll have to wait until 12 September when Apple officially unveils both devices during its annual event taking place at the company’s new ‘spaceship’ campus in Cupertino.