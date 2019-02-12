MPs Launch Fresh Plan To Halt A No-Deal Brexit 'By Accident'

MPs racing to stop a no-deal Brexit could force Theresa May to hand back control to parliament in mid-March if the UK is still on course to crash out.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, with a cross-party alliance that includes Tory Sir Oliver Letwin, is aiming to carve out parliamentary time for a Brexit plan B, which could see Article 50 suspended and leaving the bloc delayed.

The government is due to table a motion by February 25 setting out the next steps on Brexit, with the PM trying to renegotiate her Brexit deal with the EU so that it will be acceptable to Tory hardliners and the DUP.

Cooper has said if May fails to present a viable plan then she and others will try to amend that motion and ask MPs to back her private members’ bill plan.

The Labour MP, whose plan has the backing of Tory Caroline Spelman and fellow influential Labour backbencher Jack Dromey, said her bill is a “parliamentary safeguard to prevent us drifting into no-deal by accident”.

It comes after Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom said the final meaningful vote could take place with just days to spare before the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29.

Cooper said: “The Prime Minister needs to get a workable deal in place quickly and she has asked for more time. But there is a real danger of endless drift so if she can’t get a deal in place by February 26, our cross party group will put forward this bill at that point to ensure that crucial decisions are made by the middle of March.”