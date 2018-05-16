After seven seasons, some seriously impressive A-list guest stars and more prat-falls, comic misunderstandings and hectic games of True American than we can count, ‘New Girl’ came to an end on Tuesday (15 May).

The last instalment of one of the quirkiest sitcoms of recent times aired in the US last night, with the main characters’ storylines wrapped up in a fairly neat bow.

Zooey Deschanel’s titular ‘New Girl’, Jess, ended up tying the knot with roommate Nick, with the two eventually making their peace with saying goodbye to the loft they’ve lived in for the past decade.