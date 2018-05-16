After seven seasons, some seriously impressive A-list guest stars and more prat-falls, comic misunderstandings and hectic games of True American than we can count, ‘New Girl’ came to an end on Tuesday (15 May).
The last instalment of one of the quirkiest sitcoms of recent times aired in the US last night, with the main characters’ storylines wrapped up in a fairly neat bow.
Zooey Deschanel’s titular ‘New Girl’, Jess, ended up tying the knot with roommate Nick, with the two eventually making their peace with saying goodbye to the loft they’ve lived in for the past decade.
In the end, a flashforward showed that Jess and Nick stay together and have children, as do Aly and Winston and CeCe and Schmidt, with all the families playing True American together in the future.
The episode prompted a big reaction from fans who were watching in the US, with many expressing their sadness that ‘New Girl’ was over for good…
The hopeful ending also got the thumbs up from a lot of viewers who were happy to see a bright future for the characters of the light-hearted show…
During its seven years on the air, ‘New Girl’ was nominated for a total of five Golden Globes and the same number of Emmys, with plaudits especially going to its stars Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield, who played Jess and Schmidt.
Guest stars have included Taylor Swift, Jamie Lee Curtis and the late, great Prince.
In honour of the last ‘New Girl’, shall we just have one more quick blast of this..?
Amazing.
The finale of ‘New Girl’ is expected to air in the UK on E4 later this year.