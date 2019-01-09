Once you’ve bred, you’re old news. There’s suddenly a little version of you that hogs all the attention going – they’re smaller and cuter, and any impressive achievements you manage are overshadowed by them just prancing around being adorable.

The new governor of California, Gavin Newsom, experienced this on the world stage this week, when his two-year-old son, Dutch, wandered into his swearing-in ceremony – and ended up stealing the show completely.

Newsom, a former mayor of San Francisco, ran on an anti-Trump platform, promising to use his governorship to offer “an alternative to the corruption and incompetence in the White House”. He was an early supporter of same-sex marriage and has campaigned for immigrant rights, universal health care, gun control, the repeal of the death penalty and the legalisation of cannabis.

All in all, he seems like a pretty cool guy, as evidenced by his unflappable ad-libs as his two-year-old ran riot on stage.

“We Californians know how much a house matters… and children” he said, sweeping Dutch into his arms to laughter and applause. And after a later attempt to keep the kid behind the lecture failed, he riffed: “We will support parents – they need support, trust me!”