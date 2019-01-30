LIFESTYLE New Mate For London Zoo's Sumatran Tiger As part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), a male Sumatran tiger, Asim, was transferred from Denmark to be a mate for London Zoo's resident female tiger, Melati. The aim of the programme is to save the species from extinction. More Videos EU Rejects Theresa May’s Plans For Renegotiation Weather Warnings Across The UK & Ireland The Brexit Bill Amendments That Passed And Failed What Is The ‘Up Helly Aa’ Festival? “French Spiderman” Climbs Building In Manila, Gets