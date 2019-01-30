LIFESTYLE

New Mate For London Zoo's Sumatran Tiger

As part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), a male Sumatran tiger, Asim, was transferred from Denmark to be a mate for London Zoo's resident female tiger, Melati. The aim of the programme is to save the species from extinction.

