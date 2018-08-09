New Mexico Child Abuse Suspects Accused Of 'Training Children To Commit School Shootings'

Some of the 11 children found malnourished in a buried compound in New Mexico were being trained to use firearms to commit school shootings, prosecutors have claimed.

At a hearing on Wednesday, it was alleged that the principal suspect, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was teaching some of the children how to use weapons.

Wahhaj was arrested along with four other adults after police traced him to the compound last Friday. A cross-country manhunt had been under way since December, when he abducted his three-year-old son from his home in Atlanta.

The remains of a young boy believed to be the missing child were found on the New Mexico property on Monday, on what would have been his fourth birthday, but have not been positively identified, authorities said.