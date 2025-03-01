A selection of Netflix's new originals coming in March 2025 Netflix

Whether you’re in the mood for thrills and twists or something cosy to snuggle up to, there’s plenty to keep you entertained on Netflix this March.

In the month ahead, fans of comedy, drama, family adventure and even star-studded variety have all got new offerings to tune into on the platform.

Advertisement

Here are just 10 of our top picks coming to the streaming service in the next few weeks...

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

Tell me more: Since the 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have put out a few projects on Netflix – but none that have put them at centre stage quite like With Love.

Originally slated to debut earlier in the year (the show is billed as a tribute to “the beauty of Southern California”, and was therefore postponed as a result of the LA wildfires), the new series sees Meghan Markle cooking meals and offering lifestyle tips from her home.

Advertisement

As was the case with her short-lived podcast, expect plenty of cameos from her A-list friends – including her husband, Prince Harry – too.

Netflix says: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Advertisement

Just One Look (5 March)

Tell me more: While admittedly Polish mystery dramas aren’t usually top of our list of recommendations to people, it’s worth pointing out that this one is based on a story by Harlan Coben, so if you’re a fan of series like Missing You, The Stranger and Fool Me Once, this could well get you hooked.

Later in the month, another Harlan Coben mystery – this time Caught, from Argentina – is also premiering on Netflix.

Advertisement

Netflix says: “When an ominous photo mysteriously surfaces, Greta must confront buried truths — and her hazy memory — to save her husband from his dark secrets.”

Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black (6 March)

Tell me more: Beauty In Black was the first project to come out of movie and TV super-producer Tyler Perry’s multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

Advertisement

While the first half of the soapy and scandalous drama came out last year, this new batch of episodes is now set to complete the season, clearing up some of the mysteries and cliffhangers that left fans on tenterhooks back in October.

Netflix says: “Tyler Perry’s smash hit returns to Netflix with higher stakes, more drama, and unthinkable betrayal. Vengeance spares no one.”

Plankton: The Movie (7 March)

Advertisement

Tell me more: The second in a series of Spongebob spin-off movies being made by Netflix, this one centres around our hero’s long-time frenemy Plankton.

Excitingly, this one is being billed as a musical comedy, with new songs by Flight Of The Concords’ Bret McKenzie, Grammy winner Linda Perry (behind hits like Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful and Pink’s Get The Party Started) and Marvel composer Mark Mothersbaugh.

Netflix says: “SpongeBob SquarePants’ tiniest frenemy, Sheldon J. Plankton, is finally getting his close up.

Advertisement

“When Plankton’s latest evil scheme is thwarted, Bikini Bottom and the surface world become threatened by an unexpected danger. Now, before Plankton can take over the world, he’s going to have to save it.”

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (12 March)

John Mulaney's talk show is returning for a 12-week stint on Netflix this March Netflix

Tell me more: Let’s be honest, Netflix’s previous riffs on the late-night talk show format have been pretty hit and miss, despite numerous attempts across the last decade.

Advertisement

But when John Mulaney had a go with a limited six-part series last year, he received so much praise that Netflix has now given him a full-time show, which will stream live every week over the next three months, in an experimental move for the platform, which many of us treat as more of a catch-up service than a traditional TV network.

Netflix says: “John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with this spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show.”

Adolescence (13 March)

Advertisement

Tell me more: Between Boiling Point, Bodies and now Disney+’s A Thousand Blows, Stephen Graham is on an absolute roll right now, which he’s no doubt hoping to keep moving with this new Netflix drama.

Adolescence marks Stephen’s first-time writing a series, which he’s also starring in, collaborating with Jack Thorne, whose work includes Skins, Shameless, His Dark Materials and the This Is England series, as well as another recent Netflix hit, Toxic Town.

Much like Boiling Point, the series is filmed in one continuous shot, and centres around the fall-out when one teenager is accused of killing a classmate.

Advertisement

Netflix says: “A child’s alleged crime leaves parents, a detective, and a therapist searching for answers.”

The Electric State (14 March)

Tell me more: The Electric State has repeatedly been referred to in the press as Netflix’s most expensive film to date, after it reportedly cost $320 million (around £253 million) to make.

Advertisement

Led by Marvel’s Chris Pratt and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, the adventure comedy centres around a teenage girl in a dystopian future who needs to trek from one end of America to the other in search of her long-lost brother, and is based on the graphic novel of the same name.

If you’re planning to tune in, keep your eyes peeled for a slew of appearances from the likes of Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, Colman Domingo, Stanley Tucci and Woody Harrelson.

Netflix says: “In the aftermath of the robot war, the only path forward is into The Electric State… set in a retro-futuristic past, this blockbuster adventure from filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo follows Michelle, an orphaned teenager who traverses the American West in search of her younger brother.

Advertisement

“Joining her on the journey is a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter.”

The Residence (20 March)

Tell me more: Undoubtedly one of our most-anticipated new Netflix originals of 2025, The Residence looks like it has all the hallmarks of a Shondaland classic – in other words, it’s glossy, full of twists and jam-packed with stars.

Set at the White House on the night of a state dinner, the murder mystery is led by Uzo Aduba, with everyone from Giancarlo Esposito and Jason Lee in the supporting cast.

Advertisement

Look out for a scene-stealing cameo from Grammy winner Kylie Minogue as herself as the drama unfolds, too.

Netflix says: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. 1 wildly eccentric detective. 1 disastrous State Dinner. The Residence, a new series from Shondaland, is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Survival Of The Thickest (27 March)

Advertisement

Tell me more: After charming audiences back in 2023, Michelle Buteau’s critically acclaimed comedy (based on her original collection of essays of the same name) is back for a second run.

In the new batch of episodes, Mavis embarks on a new chapter in her career, putting her own stamp on the narrow-minded fashion industry and takes an Emily In Paris-esque trip to Europe.

Netflix says: “Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont. Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist.

Advertisement

“She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

Blue Box (TBA)

Tell me more: Based on the popular Japanese manga, Blue Box is going to be a must-watch for anyone who lives anime or just something cosy to stick on before bed.

Advertisement

Blue Box centres around a group of struggling high school athletes doing their most to improve their skills, while embarking on new friendships, and potential romances, along the way.